UK Government Health Advisers Say Missing School Is Greater Risk For Children Than COVID By

LONDON () – UK medical directors have said children should go back to school after summer break, warning that losing education poses far greater risks for them than contracting COVID-19.

The rare joint statement by top health advisers to the governments of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland represents a boost for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has said getting children back to school is a national priority .

Confidence in the government’s approach to education during the coronavirus pandemic took a hit last week when Education Minister Gavin Williamson was forced to give an embarrassing change in test results.

“Very few, if any, children or adolescents will suffer long-term harm from COVID-19 solely due to attending school,” they said. “This must be contrasted with the certainty that many children and young people will suffer long-term harm from not attending school,” the CMOs said in a joint statement released Saturday night.

Evidence showed that lack of education increased inequalities, reduced opportunities, and could exacerbate physical and mental health problems, according to the statement.

In contrast, there was clear evidence of a very low rate of serious illness in children, even if they contracted COVID-19, and an exceptionally low risk of death.

“The percentage of symptomatic cases requiring hospitalization is estimated to be 0.1% for children 0 to 9 years old and 0.3% for those 10 to 19 years old, compared with a hospitalization rate of more than 4% in the UK for the general population, “the statement said. said.

Johnson has said that reopening schools in September is a social, economic and moral imperative, insisting that they could operate safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, England’s medical director was quoted as saying it would be foolish to have a coronavirus vaccine ready for use this year.

“I think if we look forward one year, I think the chances are much greater than if we look forward six months and we need to have that kind of timescale in mind,” Chris Whitty told Sky News.

“So when planning next winter, it would be silly to plan on the basis that we will have a vaccine.”