Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump’s ‘mail drop boxes’ tweet By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump uses phone during roundtable discussion on the reopening of U.S. economy at the White House in Washington

() – Twitter Inc (NYSE:) on Sunday placed a disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the company’s “civic and election integrity” rules.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster. Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!” Trump said in a tweet posted on Sunday morning.

Twitter, in a disclaimer attached to the tweet, said: “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.”

Democrats across the country are promoting drop boxes as a convenient and reliable option for voters who do not want to entrust their ballots to the U.S. Postal Service. Republican officials in other states have prevented their use.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR