Tunisia’s incoming PM plans restructuring of economic ministries: political sources By

© . Tunisia’s new government swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis
TUNIS () – Tunisia’s prime minister-designate plans to gather the ministries of finance, investment and state property into a single department to be led by economist Ali Kooli as part of plans to restructure government and revive the economy, politicals sources told on Sunday.
Hichem Mechichi is expected to announce his government’s 23 ministers within the next few days.
