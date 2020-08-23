Tom Lynch striking Michael Hurley, Richmond Tigers’ win over Essendon Bombers

Richmond star Tom Lynch is under fire for yet another possible striking incident, this time against Essendon on Saturday night, but there are doubts over whether the scrutiny is fair.

Last week Lynch avoided suspension and was fined $1,000 for each strike on Gold Coast Suns players Jarrod Witts and Sam Collins.

Then in the final quarter of Richmond’s 73 – 61 win over Essendon, Lynch may again attract the attention of the AFL Match Review Officer after he appeared to strike Bombers defender Michael Hurley in the neck.

Hurley swiped at Lynch’s broken hand, which caused the Tigers forward to hit back.

On the AFL Sunday Footy Show, the panel was split over whether Lynch should face another fine for striking.

“I don’t think it’s even fine-worthy,” AFL journalist Damien Barrett said.

“But given the incidents with Witts and Collins and the focus on him, it will be looked at.”

Lynch makes contact with Hurley’s throat (AFL)

Bombers legend Matthew Lloyd argued that the high contract will mean it definitely gets reviewed.

“I know the rules are if you get a third fine, then you get sent to the tribunal, but i think it needs to be looked at, shoving a player in the throat like that,” Lloyd said.

“I do seriously think that into the throat needs to be looked at and it would not surprise me if he gets another fine this week.”

Lloyd was also doubtful over whether Hurley was deliberately targeting Lynch’s injured hand, or if it was just part of the regular push-and-shove between opposing players.

“If Lynch is trying to push on Michael Hurley, we’ve got to be careful saying he’s punching his broken hand, because I think that goes on a lot when you’re trying to get separation when you’re at fullback and full forward.”

Lynch’s apparent strike on Hurley

Former AFL stars Nathan Brown and Kane Cornes both disagreed though.

“Michael HUrley is not looking at the footy though,” Brown said.

“I think it’s a good point as well,” Cornes added.

“Michael Hurley has gone for the hand.

“I think [Lynch has] got every right to push back off. I didn’t think it was high, I thought almost Michael Hurley helped the contact as well throwing his head back which makes it look worse.”

Not only did Cornes believe that Lynch shouldn’t be fined, he said it didn’t even warrant a free kick.

“I’d be shocked if you can’t do that in football. That’s not even a free kick for me,” he said.

“If Hurley is going to have a crack at his broken hand, then too bad.”