Tom Lynch referred to AFL Court after hitting Essendon’s Michael Hurley in Dreamtime’s win

Richmond star Tom Lynch will face AFL Court for hitting Essendon’s Michael Hurley in the Tigers’ Dreamtime win on Saturday night.

Lynch was referred directly to Court by AFL match review officer Michael Christian for his hit in the fourth quarter to Hurley’s neck region.

The MRO’s call to send the star directly to court comes after the hit on Hurley was Lynch’s fourth such incident this season.

Lynch was cited twice for two separate shocking incidents in Richmond’s Round 12 win over the Gold Coast Suns, but he avoided suspension on both charges, and the AFL handed him two $ 1,000 suspensions.

Lynch makes contact with Hurley’s throat in the fourth quarter of Richmond’s win over Essendon (AFL)

In addition to Lynch being sent to court, the defensive duo Dylan Grimes and Nick Vlaustin each received fines after being charged with Staging.

The Grimes incident turned out to be a pivotal moment in the second quarter, as it resulted in an Essendon goal being disallowed before halftime, and may accentuate a $ 750 penalty with an advance declaration. The incident was classified as a $ 1,250 penalty as a second offense.

Vlaustin was charged with Staging for his role, which resulted in a vital 50-meter penalty awarded to Richmond in the fourth quarter.

The handsome defender threw his head back after a mark, hinting that he had been hit on the head by Essendon ruckman Tom Bellchambers before replays showed that Bellchambers had only hit his shoulder.

Nick Vlaustin (Getty)

The MRO awarded Vlaustin a $ 750 penalty for the first offense, but he can accept a $ 500 penalty with an advance declaration.

The two separate staging charges come after Essendon’s coach John Worsfold expressed frustration over the post-game incidents.

“The free throw against us when Walla hit an open goal had a massive impact. It was a critical part of the game,” he said at his press conference.

Vlaustin and Grimes are the second and third players to be charged with Staging, after Sydney forward Tom Papley was fined $ 500 a few weeks earlier.