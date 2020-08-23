Today is Earth Overdraft Day, this is what it means

Starting today, we have used every last natural resource the Earth can provide in a calendar year and now we live on green credit.

This year, Earth Overdraft Day occurs on August 22. It marks the imaginary point at which humanity’s demand exceeds what the Earth can regenerate in that year.

The international research organization Global Footprint Network, which has been calculating this date since 1970, estimates that 1.6 planets are required to support our population’s way of life.

How is the date calculated?

The methodology is based on a “supply-demand” calculation.

The research team measures the biocapacity of a state: terrestrial and marine productive areas.

Then, the demand of that state is subtracted: the needs of its inhabitants for food and plant fibers, livestock and fishery products, wood, space for urban infrastructure and forests to absorb their carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels.

Both results are expressed in global hectares, standardized with the world average productivity for comparison purposes.

If the demand for natural assets of a population outnumbers the supply, that area runs an ecological deficit and the organization sets a symbolic date to mark the beginning of this deficit.

Which countries have the largest ecological footprint?

August 22 is the average day of overshoot worldwide, but each country begins to live on ecological debt at different times.

To maintain the deficit, countries will liquidate their own ecological assets (through overfishing, for example), overproduce (by emitting more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere), or import the missing resources of their neighbors.

No nation reaches the end of 2020 without increasing this deficit. However, there are significant differences between one nation and another.

While one planet would almost suffice to meet the needs of the Indonesians, we would need a little less than two Earths to live like the Qataris.

The worst student in the European class is Luxembourg, with the country’s passing day set to February 16. At the other end of the spectrum, Moldova is only 23 days away from having enough national natural resources to meet the needs of its population.

What impact has the COVID-19 crisis had?

For the first in years, the global overshoot day has receded. Last year it landed on July 29, almost a month earlier.

However, sadly, this can be attributed primarily to the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath – the shutdown of industries for the most part.

It led to a “9.3% reduction in the global Ecological Footprint compared to the same period last year,” according to the latest reports and projections from the Global Footprint Network.

If you want to know how many planets humanity would need to live like you, the organization created a tool to calculate your personal day of overshoot.