Times birthday girl Vaani Kapoor stunned in all-black outfits



Vaani Kapoor turns a year older today. The birthday girl had a fabulous 2019 as her release War became a blockbuster. She was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film and the chemistry between the two was crackling to say the least. Vaani is currently shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom in the UK. The actress has a good number of projects in her kitty and we are sure the coming years are going to be great for her at the box-office too.



















Apart from her films, there is another thing about her which the audience adores. And that is her style. Vaani never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. So on her birthday today, we list down some amazing all-black looks of the actress that caught our attention. Check it out! We wish the actress a very happy birthday.