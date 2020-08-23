Tim Tszyu vs Jeff Horn fight

Jeff Horn has been branded “fake” and “irrelevant” by Tim Tszyu ahead of their Aussie superfight on Wednesday.

Tszyu also reckons that the only reason Horn claimed a career-defining world title win over Manny Pacquiao is because the boxing icon didn’t take him seriously.

Tszyu has taken issue with Horn’s attempts at smack-talking ahead of their fight, in particular the claim that he’s only fighting his younger rival due to his famous family name. Horn, the affable former Brisbane school teacher, is putting on an act and his opinion means nothing, according to Tszyu.

Tszyu, son of the legendary Kostya Tszyu, poured more fuel on his roaring rivalry with Horn in a blunt discussion with Wide World of Sports. Their animosity will come to a head in Townsville, where the junior middleweights will fight a WBO world title eliminator.

Tim Tszyu and Jeff Horn. (AAP)

“He’s very competitive, he’s a good fighter and he’s achieved a lot,” Tszyu said.

“But he’s a bit fake. He says a few things … he’s sometimes not the real guy you see in the media.

“I couldn’t care less [what Horn says]. I’m a professional athlete. Growing up with a dad like that, I’m super proud of what he did.

“He’s taught me to ignore what irrelevant people have to say and this is exactly what it is. Why listen to irrelevant people that have got nothing to do with anything?

“He’s trying to smack-talk, trying to put me off my game clearly, but it’s not working. he should remain Jeff Horn, who he is. He’s trying to be someone he not.”

A flare-up in tensions occurred when one of Horn’s trainers, Dundee Kim, walked out on the former welterweight world champion and briefly worked with Tszyu.

Tszyu said while he only trained one session with Kim, the switch of camps spoke volumes about Horn.

“I think Jeff’s hurt by me because people around him are turning on him,” Tszyu said.

“It’s got nothing to do with me, it’s got something to do with him. His sponsors, Dundee, people that support me, appreciate me more than him. I think that’s his issue against me.”

Tim Tszyu unloads on Jack Brubaker in his last fight, during December 2019. (Getty)

Horn, 32, is trying to regain his place at the top of boxing, while Tszyu, 25, is attempting to scale the mountain for the first time.

Tszyu is not convinced that Horn’s greatest win, a unanimous decision over Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium in 2017, was a case of the Aussie bettering the Filipino icon. Though he has previously lauded Horn’s victory as inspirational, he has since sparred with Pacquiao and was told the Aussie did not get the legend’s best.

“It was a close fight. I think Pacquaio was in cruise control – I actually know that he was in cruise control,” Tszyu said.

“He didn’t actually approach the fight with hunger, he thought it would have been a walkover. He didn’t really train as hard, just didn’t take it seriously.

“Jeff came out, won the first six rounds and all of a sudden Pacquiao woke up after six rounds; ‘Oh yeah, I’m in a fight and I need to catch up now’. That’s all it was.”

Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao trade blows during their 2017 world title fight in Brisbane.

Horn defended the WBO welterweight world title he won against Pacquaio once, with a TKO of Gary Corcoran.

He lost the belt against exceptional American Terence Crawford, by TKO in 2018; a result that didn’t shame Horn but did expose him, Tszyu said.

“You can’t take anything away from Jeff for fighting Crawford. Crawford I consider the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Tszyu said.

“He didn’t win a second of that fight but that just shows the calibre of the best boxers in the world compared to Jeff.”

Terence Crawford rocks Jeff Horn in their 2018 world title fight. (Getty)

The winner of Horn vs Tszyu will earn a mandatory shot at WBO light middleweight title holder Patrick Teixeira of Brazil (31–1, 22 KO). Horn (20-2-1, 13 KO) represents a big leap in class for Tszyu (15-0, 11 KO), who beat Jack Brubaker by TKO in December.

The young star is convinced that he is destined to fight for titles in the near future, with Horn a respected obstacle but a stepping stone nonetheless.

“Boxing’s a journey. I’m three-and-a-half years in and I think this is the perfect step for my career at this stage,” Tszyu said, having only debuted as a professional in December 2016.

Horn and Tszyu were meant to fight way back on April 22 but the bout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium is the fight venue.