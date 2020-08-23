Tim Membrey’s bizarre brain-fade costs Saints dearly in nail-biter against Brisbane Lions

St Kilda has been left to rue a bizarre brain-fade from forward Tim Membrey which ended up costing his side dearly in a two-point loss to the Brisbane Lions.

Brett Ratten’s men fought courageously against the AFL’s second-placed side, almost becoming the first side to topple the Lions in Brisbane, in a 6. 14. (50) to 7. 6. (48) loss at the Gabba.

The incident involving Membrey occurred in the opening minutes of the contest, when St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall swung his leg at the footy while it was mid-air, sending it towards the Saints’ goal.

Marshall looked to have scored one of the goals of the year before an onrushing Membrey touched the ball and kept it in play before it crossed the line.

Tim Membrey attempts to grab the ball as his teammate Jack Billings tries to soccer it through the goals (Seven)

Membrey then denied a second teammate a goal in the same play, grabbing the ball as Jack Billings attempted to soccer it home.

As Billings and Membrey grappled for the ball, Brisbane’s defence was able to get back in position to push the ball over the boundary line for a throw-in.

The Membrey brain-fade was a rare lowlight in an otherwise impressive performance from the Saints, who almost made the Lions pay for another innacurate outing.

St Kilda’s Best and Fairest favourite Jack Steele led all players with 25 disposals, while boom recruit Dan Butler added another two goals.

The Brisbane Lions maintained their undefeated record at the Gabba despite a monumental scare (Getty)

However, despite Brownlow favourite Lachie Neale being well-held, Brisbane’s deep midfield unit stood up, with Dayne Zorko and Jarrod Berry the team’s leading possession-getters.

Berry also added two goals, while debutant ruckman Tom Fullarton impressed with a goal in his first match, matching up on the Saints’ dominant ruck tandem.

Despite the win, Brisbane coach Chris Fagan will have cause for concern after his side’s inaccurate kicking again threatened to cost it an important match.

St Kilda drops to sixth position on the ladder after the loss, while the Lions maintained second spot, four points clear on Geelong after their win over Adelaide earlier in the day.