TikTok to launch lawsuit against Trump administration

TikTok says it’s going to take legal action against the Trump administration’s executive order prohibiting transactions with its parent company ByteDance.
The company is going to file a lawsuit against the administration on August 24th. TikTok says that the U.S. government has not paid attention to the facts, and that it has faced a “lack of due process” after trying to engage with the administration for almost a year.
“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the executive order through the judicial system,” TikTok told Reuters.
ByteDance issued a separate statement confirming that it is planning to file a lawsuit against the Trump administration.
This comes as President Trump signed an executive order on August 14th giving ByteDance 90 days to sell its U.S. operations to an American company or face a ban.
Since then Microsoft and Oracle have expressed interest regarding a potential deal and have had preliminary talks with ByteDance. Twitter also expressed interest, but reports indicated that it did not have the financial means for an acquisition.
Source: Reuters