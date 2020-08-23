TikTok Star Benji Krol Tried to Kill Himself After Being Accused of Child Grooming

Instagram

Even though he previously denied grooming the 15-year-old boy, he later admitted that he and his boyfriend, Jorge Garay, sent the boy explicit photos of himself.

Benji Krol is recovering following an attempted suicide. The social media personality took to his Twitter account over the weekend to admit to trying to kill himself after he was accused of grooming and sexting a 15-year-old boy, who detailed his experience with Benji and another TikTok star Jorge Garay through an anonymous account.

The victim alleged that the incident took place in February of this year, when Jorge sent him a snap of Benji jerking off while he was at the gym and a photo of the tip of Benji’s member. Baffled by what was sent to him, the victim then asked Jorge about the reason why he did this when he knew that the victim is still a minor. In his defense, Jorge said that he sent it because it was “hawt,” and Benji simply reacted with “omg” when he was asked about this.

“They took advantage of my friendship, and exploited and coerced me, a minor, into doing what they wanted for sexual pleasure,” the accuser continued, providing several screenshots of their chat. “They used their power as an influencer to manipulate me into doing what they wanted because our feelings were ‘mutual,’ ‘I knew what I was doing,’ and because ‘I wanted it.’ Looking back at all of this, it is very easy to be manipulated by someone older than you.”

Later, the accuser claimed that Benji added him on SnapChat and sent him nudes. He also alleged that the star once said that he wanted to “f**k my tight a**holes.”

Benji once denied the allegations, but on Sunday, August 23, he backtracked his claims and said that some of the parts were true. He also admitted that it took him so long to address this because he “tried to kill himself” and had been hospitalized ever since. “I’m not trying to gain sympathy points from telling you this, I’m just giving the real explanation you all deserve for being late to respond,” he said. “The reason for me trying was due to a lot of things building up and not directly because of this, it’s not the first time.”

“From what you’ve heard about what we’ve done, I know for a fact part of it is true. The FaceTime,” he continued. “Before it happened I told Jorge it was wrong and was very uncomfortable with it, I also asked the other person if they were okay with it, which I know was a mistake as it wasn’t their place to decide. I know it was extremely wrong and in no way am I trying to excuse anything because it should have never occurred either way, and I apologized to the affected person after it happened and have felt [horrible] about it ever since.”

Due to the allegations, Benji revealed that he and Jorge broke up. He said, “I still take full responsibility for my own actions. I don’t even know the full story because Jorge knows everything else, but I have no way of finding the rest out. I wake up in the hospital alone and now knowing where he was. I currently only know he left me and I assume he went back to his own home which is hours away. He was only briefly spoken to me and has no intention of seeing me anytime soon.”

To conclude his lengthy statement, Benji announced he’d take a break from social media and apologized to the victim. In addition to that, he promised to better himself so that something like this would not happen again.