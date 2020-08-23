TikTok prepares a legal challenge to Trump’s order

You can file as early as Monday …

What you need to know

TikTok is preparing a legal challenge to President Trump.

It comes after the president issued an executive order effectively banning the app in the US.

TikTok employees are reportedly preparing their own suit.

A new report says TikTok may file its legal challenge against a recent executive order from President Trump as early as Monday, August 24.

According to Reuters:

TikTok is preparing to file a legal challenge Monday to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report says that TikTok plans to challenge the first of two executive orders, issued on August 6, which prohibit transactions between US companies and individuals and the app. The first order gave parent company ByteDance a 45-day window to sell TikTok to any potential buyer, the second effectively extended it to 90 days. The report states:

TikTok plans to argue that reliance on the Aug. 6 executive order of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act deprives it of due process, according to sources. TikTok will also challenge its classification by the White House as a threat to national security, the sources added.

The report says it is unclear in which court Tiktok plans to file the lawsuit, but that the company is exploring legal options. TikTok employees are also reportedly preparing their own lawsuit.

A legal challenge was launched similar to another executive order from the president targeting the communication platform WeChat. The administration is reported to have told US companies that the ban will not affect operations beyond US shores, especially in China.