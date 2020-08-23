This one-day sale saves you nearly $65 on an elliptical that fits under your desk

Sitting all day for work isn’t exactly comfortable or healthy and we should all try to do it less and mitigate it where possible. With the Cubii Jr Desk Elliptical, you can do just that by burning some calories while you’re sitting there. Woot has it on sale for $184.99 today via its Amazon store. That’s $64 less than it regularly sells for, though this deal is one of Amazon’s deals of the day, meaning it’s only available until the end of the day or until sold out. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for it in new condition so don’t wait on it.

25% Savings Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine

This tiny elliptical is built to be durable and sturdy, but also easy to move. It has a built-in display that shows how many calories you’ve burned, how many strides you’ve taken, and more. It’s quiet when in use so you don’t disturb your co-workers. $184.99 $249.00 $64 off

This tiny elliptical is built to be durable and sturdy, but also easy to move, in case you want to take it to meetings and around your home with you. It has a built-in display that shows how many calories you’ve burned, how many strides you’ve taken, and more. It’s super quiet when in use so that you can discretely use it even when on calls or in meetings without disturbing anyone else.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

Cubii says you can burn an additional 150 calories per hour using the Cubii Jr, which is a pretty great addition to your existing calorie-burning activities you do throughout the day. The deal applies to two different colors so you can pick up the purple or turquoise model for the same price. Cubii discounts are pretty rare, especially on new models, so this isn’t one you want to miss.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even fasdter with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to all the rest of Prime’s perks such as the Prime Video streaming service and Prime Gaming. There’s even a new page dedicated to exclusive members-only deals that everyone needs to check out.