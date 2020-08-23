The Suicide Squad Wreaks Havoc in First Behind-the-Scenes Video

Warner Bros. Pictures

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn leads the high-risk antihero group as they cause chaos and mayhem in the first sneak-peek video launched during DC FanDome event.

–

All 18 lead cast members of “The Suicide Squad” joined director James Gunn for a hilarious DC Comics quiz as part of the DC FanDome virtual event on Saturday (22Aug20).

Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman took on the roles of team captains and were joined by Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, and Michael Rooker among others as Gunn played quizmaster.





After the quiz, Gunn thanked his cast for making the film so much fun, stating, “It’s amazing. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had… It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me.”