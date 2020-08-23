The latest trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 is all things fantastic

Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) is heard saying that he can make anyone’s dream come true and for Diana it means the reunion with the love of her life, Steve Trevor played by Chris Pine. However, for Barbara having everything Diana has is the only priority and she can only get it all by making a deal to become a villain known as Cheetah. What then begins is a battle between the two and the action scenes in the trailer are jaw-dropping to say the least. The film is set to hit the theatres on October 2, 2020.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, watch it right here!