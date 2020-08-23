The I,B Ministry issues Standard Operating Procedures for film shootings

Face covers/masks are mandatory for cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera.

Sharing of costumes, hair wigs, makeup items, equipment, etc. should be kept at a minimum.

Makeup artists and hair stylists shall use relevant PPE. Artistes should be encouraged to do their hair styling and makeup remotely with the help of professionals.

Lavalier lapel mics may be avoided and shall never be shared. Direct physical contact with the diaphragm of other mics shall be avoided.

Efforts shall be made to minimise the use of props. Sanitisation of props shall be done before and after use.

A designated supervisor shall be nominated from among the cast and the crew. This coordinator will keep record of the zone (Red/Orange/Green) where the workplace exists. COVID coordinator will ensure that all concerned have installed and updated Arogya Setu app on their mobiles.

Keep a record of the medical history, travel history and a check on the health of the cast and crew.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible at all locations at all times, while sitting, standing in queues, etc.

Suitable provisions may be made for temporary isolation of any suspect case that may get reported.

Revealing the SOPs, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, said, “In the last six months, we have seen complete stoppage of film shootings, and in the last couple of months, several states have started partial shoots. With the consultation of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, we have issued these SOPs. This (film industry) is an important part of the economy and it employs millions of people who were not getting jobs from the last six months. Hence we have issued these guidelines so that film shoots can resume.”

Measures shall be taken by the production team to involve a minimum number of cast and crew members during the shoot.