The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is dark, mysterious and unkempt

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming Batman movie, The Batman, has been in the news since its inception. The fans are super stoked to watch the actor on the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar. Director Matt Reeves released the first look of Pattinson’s take on the Dark Knight this morning. Starkly different from the sharp-looking version of Bruce Wayne that the fans of Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s portrayals would expect, Robert’s version is darker and way more mysterious, which is sure to intrigue the fans.

The trailer takes one through Gotham City which is like always filled with criminals running wild, including a force that is trying to get to Batman. The story takes place when the caped crusader is still a masked vigilante only two years into Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman and therefore people are still afraid of him, he hasn’t become the Batman yet.

Director Matt Reeves spoke about the story of the film and said, “Without being an origin story for him, it’s something that touches upon his origins.” Well, that sums it up perfectly.

Watch the trailer right here.