Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Remains on Top of Billboard 200 for Four Consecutive Weeks

WENN

The ‘Cardigan’ singer becomes the first woman to claim four weeks at number one with the same release on the albums chart since 2015, following the footsteps of Adele.

–

Taylor Swift has scored another chart milestone by becoming the first woman to claim four successive weeks at the top of America’s Billboard 200 with the same release since 2015.

“Folklore” debuted at number one with 846,000 units sold, and it has now become one of only a few albums to land four successive weeks of 100,000-plus sales – the first non-rap or R&B release to mark the feat since Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper‘s “A Star Is Born” soundtrack.

<br />

Adele was the last female to score at least four weeks at number one five years ago with “25”.

The last album by any act to spend its first four weeks at number one was The Weeknd‘s “After Hours” in April.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” rises to two on the new countdown, switching places with Juice WRLD‘s “Legends Never Die” which dips to three, while Young Dolph‘s “Rich Slave” and the original Broadway cast recording of “Hamilton: An American Musical” complete the new top five.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

“Folklore” – Taylor Swift (101,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (86,000 units) “Legends Never Die” – Juice WRLD (79,000 units) “Rich Slave” – Young Dolph (65,000 units) “Hamilton: An American Musical” – Various Artists (56,000 units) “Pray 4 Love” – Rod Wave (48,000 units) “My Turn” – Lil Baby (44,000 units) “Blame It on Baby” – DaBaby (39,000 units) “Hollywood’s Bleeding” – Post Malone (31,000 units) “Fine Line” – Harry Styles (30,000 units)