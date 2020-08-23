Tachyon VPN Reaches 1 Million Users in Just Six Months By Cointelegraph

Tachyon VPN Reaches 1 Million Users in Just Six Months
Tachyon Protocol, a blockchain-based network set up by proof-of-stake creator Sunny King, reported its decentralized virtual private network, or VPN, reached 1 million users worldwide last week after only six months.
The VPN has seen tremendous growth since May when Cointelegraph reported it reached 100,000 users.
