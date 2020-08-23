Sydney Swans officially rule out Lance Franklin’s 2020 comeback after groin soreness

Sydney Swans fans will have to wait until 2021 to see Lance Franklin in action after the club officially ruled the veteran forward out for the remainder of this season.

Franklin had remained an outside chance to make an appearance for Sydney this season after gradually building his training loads following a hamstring injury in May.

However, Sydney revealed that Franklin had reported groin soreness as he increased his training loads, therefore resulting in the decision to sit the champion goalkicker.

“Lance has been working hard on a return to play and, until this week, we remained hopeful that would happen before the end of the season,” Swans GM of Football Charlie Gardiner said in a statement.

Lance Franklin will hope to be ready for the start of the 2021 season after failing to play a match this year (Getty)

“However, given the soreness he has experienced in his groin, which suggests he still has some instability there, we believe the best course of action is for Lance to focus on building his core strength, rather than pushing himself to play again this year.

“Lance will remain with the team and continue his rehabilitation and training.

“He’s also keen to assist in a mentoring and coaching capacity as he is fully invested in our young group.

“We look forward to seeing him back to full strength next season.”