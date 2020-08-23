St Kilda issues apology to Robert Muir after explosive interview

St Kilda has issued an apology to Indigenous former player Robert Muir after revelations of widespread racism he endured throughout his career in 68 games for the club between 1974 and 1984.

As one of the AFL’s first prominent Indigenous stars, Muir was subjected to horrific racial vilification from both fans and rival players, often resulting in him lashing out and being involved in altercations that saw him reported 13 times.

Unfortunately for Muir, despite being a brilliant player, his reaction to the constant abuse resulted in him becoming known more for his angry on-field outbursts than his football prowess in the years after his retirement.

Muir revealed that he has felt like an outsider at St Kilda since his retirement, with the club failing to extend him an invitation to its Indigenous past players events.

After Muir opened up on his struggles in an interview with ABC, St Kilda CEO Matt Finnis said the club was committed to rebuilding the relationship between its past player.

“Reading about the impact of racism on Robert Muir’s life in today’s ABC article will no doubt be confronting for everyone involved in football, as it was for me personally,” Finnis said in a statement.

St Kilda CEO Matt Finnis admitted in a statement that the club had made ‘grave errors’ with regards to Muir (Getty)

“We admire Robert’s courage to speak out about the racism he has endured and lack of support provided by our Club when he needed it most.

“We apologise unreservedly to Robert and his family and are humbled that he continues to love our Club.

“Today we celebrate the contribution Indigenous players have made to our game as part of the Sir Doug Nicholls Round. However, we must face the reality that the St Kilda Football Club has made grave errors in the past and may still be failing to grasp the full impact of the hurt felt by individuals, their families and all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“We are committed to reconciliation and justice, and must ensure that this commitment is not just about celebration of culture, and initiatives to support past and current players and junior footballers. We must also acknowledge our mistakes, and take action to repair harm and ensure mistakes are never repeated.

“We will reach out to Robert to apologise personally, to provide the necessary support now and in the future, and to ensure he feels the respect and sense of belonging he deserves as one of the St Kilda Football Club’s pioneering Indigenous footballers.

Despite having several Indigenous stars such as Paddy Ryder, the club has left Muir out in the cold (Getty)

“We have much to learn from Robert’s story and are committed to rebuilding his relationship with St Kilda and our game at his pace.”

Finnis’ comments came after Muir, one of the first Indigenous players in the VFL, revealed that he was not even consulted when the Saints published it first Reconciliation Action Plan in 2019.

“There have been 30 or 40 events for Indigenous players over the years, and I’ve never been invited to one,” he told ABC.

Muir stated that interactions with the club felt impersonal, with him being unable to get the ear of staff, despite being an ex-player.

“I said that just in respect for Doug Nicholls, I wouldn’t mind going to the Dreamtime game,” he says.

“And they said, ‘Oh yeah, we’ll get back to you.’ But they never did.”

“And they’re young people who don’t even know who you are. ‘Who are you?’ You say you’re a past player, but you’ve got to press 1 or 2, like it’s Centrelink.”