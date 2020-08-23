Sixers’ Tobias Harris suffers left eye laceration during Game 4 vs. Celtics

Tobias Harris’ afternoon against the Celtics didn’t go as planned as the Philadelphia 76ers were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Boston.
The 28-year-old suffered a left eye laceration earlier in the second half of Game 4 and also was evaluated for a concussion after inadvertently being undercut by Jayson Tatum while contesting a shot in the third quarter.
After being evaluated by medical staff, Harris checked back into the game with 5:12 remaining in the fourth quarter to try to extend the Sixers’ stay in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.
Harris ended the game with 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes.
