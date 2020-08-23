Shane Crawford says GWS Giants’ premiership window closed after latest loss to West Coast

Hawthorn great Shane Crawford says the GWS Giants’ premiership window has closed after the side’s latest defeat to West Coast in Round 13.

The Giants have been one of the AFL’s biggest disappointments in 2020, and could potentially miss the top eight a year after making the Grand Final.

Leon Cameron’s side currently sits in 11th position behind the likes of Carlton and Melbourne after its loss to the Eagles.

The Giants face a pivotal summer with the likes of Jeremy Cameron, Zac Williams and Josh Kelly all linked with moves away from the club, and Crawford said the club’s premiership window with its current core had closed.

Toby Greene, Lachie Whitfield and Stephen Coniglio are despondent after the Giants’ latest defeat (Getty)

“I think they’re pretty much out of the equation and they’ve almost closed that window on a premiership,” Crawford told Wide World of Sports’ Full Time.

“Something is missing. Last year, obviously a Grand Final appearance where they got wiped, so mentally do they still have some scars from that?

“I think now the Giants have closed that window on premiership glory over the next five years and I think Gold Coast, on what they’ve showed this year with all the youngsters coming through, they’re ahead of the Giants to win a premiership.”

The Giants have always had a wealth of talent on its list, stemming from early AFL draft handouts to go along with its academy selections, but Crawford suggested the overwhelming amount of talent on the list was to the club’s detriment.

Jeremy Cameron has been linked with moves away from the Giants and is having a horrendous season (Getty)

“That is the absolute problem. They’ve had so much talent on that list, yes they’ve made finals over the last few years and they’ve been a very good football club, but something seems to be missing,” he said.

“They’ve had a lot of key players playing, their forward line is not functioning well with their midfield, down back they’re struggling in a few spots. I think it’s alarm bells.

“They’ve got such a huge handout from the AFL over a long, long time and they’ve helped to try and build this club and make them a force, but I think time is running out.

“As a matter of fact, I think time has run out and they’re going to be middle of the road over the next few years.”