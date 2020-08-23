Second security guard among four new NSW COVID-19 cases

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in New South Wales, including a second quarantine security guard at a hotel.

Another case is related to a group from The Apollo restaurant, with the two remaining in hotel quarantine.

Guard positive test announced Yesterday .

Yesterday more than 26,000 tests were carried out. The total number of NSW cases is 3,796.

The infected guards worked together

The second guard to test positive was hired with the Sydney Harbor Marriott Hotel while it was operating for travelers who returned abroad in quarantine, NSW Health said yesterday.

He worked five shifts at the hotel; on August 3, 5, 9, 10 and 11.

He also did a night shift at the Sheraton Grand in Hyde Park on August 16.

More than 700 contacts of the two security guards have been screened for coronavirus since the first worker tested positive on August 17.

The guard and the first security worker to test positive worked together on August 3 at the Marriott Hotel.

The hotel quarantine is emerging as a potential point of contention between New South Wales and federal governments, after a possible lifting of limits on international arrivals to the states was raised.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has said she will fight any motion to remove the covers.

“We still carry the burden for the nation,” he said today.

“I don’t want those numbers to change.”

Elsewhere, a public health alert was also issued after a positive case was identified in a person who visited the Westfield Burwood mall on Thursday, including Kmart and Woolworths, and then the Service NSW center in Burwood on Friday.

Anyone who has visited those places during those times should watch out for symptoms, authorities say.

