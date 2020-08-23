Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.75% By .com

By Matilda Coleman
.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.75% to hit a new 6-months high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Industrial Investment Group (SE:), which rose 9.95% or 2.12 points to trade at 23.42 at the close. Meanwhile, Alujain Corporation (SE:) added 9.92% or 3.20 points to end at 35.45 and Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) was up 9.91% or 5.60 points to 62.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Hokair Group (SE:), which fell 2.72% or 0.42 points to trade at 15.00 at the close. Malath Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) declined 1.94% or 0.30 points to end at 15.18 and The Mediterranean,amp;Gulf Insurance Co (SE:) was down 1.72% or 0.43 points to 24.62.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 131 to 56 and 15 ended unchanged.

Shares in Alujain Corporation (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.92% or 3.20 to 35.45. Shares in Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.91% or 5.60 to 62.10.

Crude oil for October delivery was down 1.21% or 0.52 to $42.30 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $44.93 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.06% or 1.10 to trade at $1947.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.52% to 4.4242, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.46% at 93.205.

