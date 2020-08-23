Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Aayush Sharma, Daisy Shah snapped at Ganpati visarjan

Yesterday, Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a Ganpati puja at Sohail Khan’s residence. And the entire Khan parivaar attended the celebration. Today, on the visarjan day too, we snapped a lot of them coming in to celebrate together. Snapped at Sohail’s residence were Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri and more. The grand festivities take place every year at the Khan residence and the entire family believes in celebrating with full pomp and show.

This year, though the celebrations were a little subtle, it did not dim down the vigour in their hearts. Check out the pictures of stars arriving for the celebration below…