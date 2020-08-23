Russia and Turkey likely to sign S-400 missile deal next year: Ifax By

MOSCOW () – Russia is likely to sign a contract for the delivery of an additional batch of its S-400 missile systems to Turkey next year, the Interfax news agency said, citing Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, on Sunday.
Turkey bought a batch of missile systems from Russia last year, prompting Washington to suspend it from the US F-35 stealth fighter jet program. The United States has said Turkey risks US sanctions if it deploys. the Russian-made S-400s.
