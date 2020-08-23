Rory Sloane’s beautiful tribute to stillborn son as gallant Crows give Geelong a major scare

Adelaide Crows captain Rory Sloane has paid to his late son after kicking a goal in an emotional moment during his side’s gutsy defeat to Geelong.

Sloane drilled a set-shot in the first half of Geelong’s 28-point win over the Crows, a result which left Matthew Nicks’ still in search of his first win as an AFL coach.

After Sloane converted the shot, he kissed his left arm and pointed to the sky before being mobbed by his teammates.

The 30-year-old’s tribute comes almost two years after his wife Belinda gave birth to the couple’s son Leo who was stillborn.

Rory Sloane pays tribute to his stillborn son Leo after kicking a goal against Geelong in the second term (Fox League)

In an emotional interview with Red Nose following the stillbirth, Sloane said he could “feel so much love”, adding that he “wanted to change the outcome so badly”.

Perhaps spurred on by their captain’s emotional goal celebration, the Crows put together one of their best performances of the season in the 9. 11. (65) to 5. 7. (37) loss at the Adelaide Oval.

Despite trailing by just points at the final change, the Crows were held goalless by Geelong in the fourth quarter, with the Cats’ experienced campaigners rising to the fore.

Ex-Crows star Patrick Dangerfield starred against his former side, finishing with 27 disposals, while Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan added three and two goals, respectively.