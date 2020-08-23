Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, mired in slump, sits vs. Dodgers

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Sitting one out just might be the best medicine for slumping Rockies star Nolan Arenado.

That, at least, is the conclusion of manager Bud Black who explained why Arenado was not in the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

“First of all, (the slump) can be fixed quickly,” Black said. “He had the off day two weeks ago in Seattle and from that point on, he sort of turned things around, hit some home runs and really stung the ball. Maybe that will have the same effect tomorrow in Arizona.”

Arenado is batting just .218 with a .714 OPS, though he has slugged seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. The most disconcerting element of Arenados slump is the fact that he’s batting just .067 (2-for-30) with runners in scoring position. That’s very un-Arenado of him. His career batting average with runners in scoring position is .324.

