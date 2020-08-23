Robert Pattinson The Batman Tweets

Catch The Batman at a Hot Topic near you.

But all people seem to be talking about is RPatz. And, I can’t blame them. He looks…different. Specifically, he looks like the scene kid who would sit behind you in English class, picking at his black nail polish and listening to emo music through headphones hidden underneath his long hair and hoodie.


And I’m not the only one who thinks so. Here are a bunch of hilarious tweets about Rob’s look in The Batman trailer:

i like rpatz’s version of the batman bc he looks like he reads the twilight saga. look at this man. he adds bella’s lullaby to his playlists.

Studio: What should we do for the new #Batman? 31 year old intern: How about Batman... but like Hot Topic Batman? Imagine a Fall Out Boy music video. Studio: ... fuck it, why not.

expect robert pattinson to save people from getting hit by a car anytime and anywhere twilight (2008) the batman (2021)

men ☆☆☆☆☆ robert pattinson in eyeliner ★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★★

Robert Pattinson with eyeliner now lives in my head rent free all I have to say is.... welcome home

My emo ass getting ready to see the new Batman film after hearing a Nirvana song in the trailer

robert pattinson looking like a goth pretty boy who listens to mcr and has perfected the smokey eye look is the exactly the kind of batman i've been waiting for my entire life

Translation: “Getting ready to watch Robert Pattinson’s Batman at Buriti Shopping.”

If you don't think that dressing in all black and dedicating your life to avenging the deaths of your parents and doing it all from a cave is emo then I have some news for you.

Listen I know this is about "The Batman,quot; but I'd be lying if I said this wasn't closer to how I pictured Edward looking when my emo ass read "Twilight,quot; for the first time in the 9th grade:

Because one day, I'll leave you A phantom to lead you in the summer To join the black parade

i think robert pattinson wearing eyeliner is a good enough reason alone to watch the new batman

ppl saying pattinson looks “too emo” it’s literally batman I don’t think there’s another comic book character more emo than him

