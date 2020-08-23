Researcher Re-mines Satoshi’s Bitcoin Blocks To Discover His Secrets By Cointelegraph

Researcher Re-mines Satoshi’s Bitcoin Blocks To Discover His Secrets
Sergio Dermain Lerner, a researcher known for looking at the mining patterns of the original (BTC) miner, has turned his attention on the Bitcoin blocks mined by Satoshi Nakamoto.
Lerner made a preview of his latest findings available to Cointelegraph. His research is based on the irregular pattern of the Least-Significant-Byte (LSB) of the nonce field of block.
