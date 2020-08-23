Ravens release Earl Thomas | Yardbarker

Earl Thomas was forced to exit Ravens training camp on Friday after getting into a fiery altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, and now he won’t be returning to Baltimore.
The Ravens announced Sunday that they’ve terminated Thomas’ contract for “personal conduct that has adversely affected” the team.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys now are the leading contender to land Thomas.
The seven-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore in 2019. His lengthy Seahawks tenure ended with him giving the middle finger to head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle sideline.
If Thomas lands with the Cowboys, he’ll probably be overjoyed. In 2017, he told the Cowboys to come get him because it was the only place he wanted to be after his Seattle career ended.
The Cowboys freed up more than $3 million in cap space by releasing the injured Gerald McCoy. They also freed up about $7.1 million after restructuring Tyron Smith’s contract. They now have more than enough room to land Thomas, so it won’t be surprising to see him end up in Dallas.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans also are interested in Thomas’ services.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90