Rare Mike Trout baseball card sells for record $3.93M at auction

Mike Trout is widely considered the best player in MLB, so it’s no surprise a rare baseball card of the Los Angeles Angels star sold for a record amount.

According to Forbes’ Tommy Beer, a Trout baseball card sold at auction for $3.93 million. The autographed chrome “Superfractor” card from 2009 is part of the Bowman collection, and it broke the previous record-high of $3.1 million for a Honus Wagner card.

The card is one of a kind, as only one was ever made. It’s in mint condition, graded by Beckett as a Mint 9. Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with a starting bid of $1 million.

It’s not surprising that this card sold for a boatload of money. At 29 years old, Trout has won the MVP award three times and has never finished lower than fourth in AL MVP voting.

This isn’t the only version of a Trout card that’s sold for more than most people would pay for a home. In May, an autographed Bowman Draft Chrome Red Refractor Trout card sold for $900,000 at auction.