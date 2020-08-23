Precious Metals and Energy: .com Weekly Analysis and Calendar

© .



By Barani Krishnan

.com – “What goes up, must come down,” Newton said. I can hear the gold bulls add: “What fell will also rise again.”

In one of gold’s most staggering swings, prices for the yellow metal spun $ 107 an ounce between Tuesday’s high and Friday’s low, before ending the week up 50 cents. For the second week in a row, gold was behaving more like the wild raw of commodities, after swinging nearly $ 129 the previous week.

The historian of science Darian Hayton has reminded traders to stop abusing Isaac Newton’s third law of motion. He said that the father of physics had explicitly referred to the motion of macroscopic objects traveling at relatively slow speeds, not the behavior of human beings, stock markets, currency exchanges, gold, or, for that matter, ” the price of kale at your local organic grocery store. “

While I may seem guilty of doing the same, my goal in citing Newton is to show that there is nothing scientific, or even logical, to explain this week’s volatility in gold based on the “strength” of the dollar.

Certainly, fundamentally, there is nothing remotely strong in the dollar.

During the first three days of the week that just ended, the dollar was in a rally that suspends logic, just like the previous week, while gold has suffered, at its expense.

The driver was apparently the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting for July published on Wednesday. The Fed, at its July 28-29 meeting, dismissed the idea that it should exercise controls over the yield curve, the minutes showed.

The US Treasury benchmark yield had been negative for most of the past two months and currency traders expected the Fed to keep it that way by subjecting controls to the instrument.

When the minutes released on Wednesday showed that the central bank had balked at the idea, it gave currency traders an excuse to go higher. This is despite the trillions of stimulus dollars issued by the United States Congress and the central bank’s promise to keep inflating its balance sheet to support an economy hit by a pandemic.

While the United States and the data supported the dollar on Friday, the continued permanence of the dollar index at the 93 level puzzles many analysts who expected a range below 92.5 as a fair value.

Some traders believe that dire activity was behind the surge in bond yields and the dollar over the past two weeks, to create a pump-dump-pump action that would first move the dollar higher and gold lower, sooner. to reverse them to allow those positioned correctly to benefit both ways.

By chance, this week’s huge moves in gold and the dollar began on Wednesday, the same day the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered the Bank of Nova Scotia to pay a record $ 77.4 million for the alleged spoofing of gold operations from eight years ago. While nefarious activity like this can go both ways, even in a rising gold market, and it would take years for investigations to be conducted and tested, it cannot be ruled out, particularly with the unwarranted rise in the dollar in the price. week just ended.

Going back to gold, the door is not closed for a return to prices of $ 2,000 in the week beginning Aug. 24, analysts say.

One reason for this, they say, is the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming that could jump-start gold bulls and dollar bears back into action. Central bank president Jay Powell will deliver the Fed’s Review of the Monetary Policy Framework at the Aug. 28-29 withdrawal, which should double the promise of ultra-low rates and further currency devaluation. Perhaps that’s what it takes to bring the dollar bulls back to sanity.

“Gold is likely to resume the uptrend and revisit the record $ 2,075 if Powell indicates a greater tolerance for inflation above target, driving a deeper drop in real or inflation-adjusted bond yields. and a new dollar sell-off, “said Omkar Godbole on FX Street.

Underscoring Godbole’s call, December gold futures ended their first post-settlement session in green on Friday since last Tuesday, concluding a final trade of $ 1,947.60, which was a modest 80 cents above the official close. of the week.

“The best thing for gold at this point will be if the economic recovery continues but is not too strong, reinforcing the need for more fiscal and monetary stimulus,” said Ed Moya, an analyst at OANDA in New York. “There are too many risks to the outlook for anyone to abandon the gold trade.”

On the oil front, crude prices closed lower on Friday after data showed the United States jumped double digits during the week. That suggested crude drillers in the world’s largest producing country were increasing production despite a questionable demand outlook amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rigs actively drilling for oil in the United States stood at 183 this week, down from a record low of 172 last week, oil services firm Baker Hughes said in its routine survey.

Baker Hughes hadn’t reported a single oil rig addition since February, even before the coronavirus outbreak in the United States that decimated energy demand. It has been more than a year since there was a double digit increase in platforms.

The rise in rigs suggests that US oil drillers were getting comfortable with crude prices at around $ 40 a barrel.

History has shown that rig additions, once they begin, can increase rapidly in shale oil patches. The result is often higher production than the market can support, a phenomenon that ultimately weighs on crude prices. The US oil rig count hit 1,606 in 2014, prompting a drop in prices that took crude to around $ 25 a barrel two years later from previous highs above $ 100.



Precious Metals Weekly Review

in Comex it closed at $ 1,946.80 compared to the close of the previous session at $ 1,946.30. The session high was relatively close to $ 1,962.95, while the low was 1,916.90. While December gold was up 50 cents, or 0.03% on the day, for the week, it fell 0.16% on the week.

The, which reflects bullion transactions, was down $ 6.39, or 0.33% on the day, to $ 1,940.71. Spot gold, which is normally priced at a discount to Comex, traded between $ 2,015.45 and $ 1,911.65 during the week, slipping 0.22%.

Weekly energy check

In Friday’s trade, the New York price, the benchmark for US crude futures, closed 48 cents, or 1.1%, lower at 42.34 a barrel.

The London-listed price, the benchmark for world crude prices, fell 55 cents, or 1.2%, to close the New York session at $ 44.35.

For the week, WTI rose 0.8% while Brent fell 1%.

Even before the Baker Hughes data was released, crude prices were trading lower that day due to reports of a ceasefire in oil-rich Libya, a development that seemed destined to boost global production. and ruining OPEC’s 97% compliance rate on an oil production cut deal.

OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has 13 members led by Saudi Arabia. It also has 10 non-member allies including Russia. It announced this week that oil demand could be slower than expected, despite production cuts from its expanded OPEC + group.

Energy calendar ahead

Monday August 24

Genscape’s Private Estimates of Cushing Oil Inventories.

Tuesday August 25

weekly report on oil reserves.

Wednesday 26 August

EIA weekly report on

EIA weekly report on

EIA weekly report on

Thursday August 27

EIA weekly report on

Friday August 28

Baker Hughes Weekly Survey of