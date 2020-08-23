Police order protesters to disperse outside Portland building By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
5/5

© . Proud Boys and supporters of the police participate in a protest in Portland

2/5

() – Police officers were hit by rocks and bottles during a protest in the Oregon city of Portland late on Saturday and police told people to leave the area or face arrest.

In a Twitter post, the police said they had declared a riot for the gathering around the Penumbra (NYSE:) Kelly Building, a city building that houses offices including police.

“Failure to leave may subject you to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents, including but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons,” the statement added.

