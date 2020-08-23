Photos: Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shraddha Kapoor snapped during Ganpati visarjan

Bollywood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a rather quiet way yesterday. Even though stars took to social media to wish their fans, a lot of them stuck to their homes to celebrate the festival. Today on the day of visarjan, where every year several stars head out and dance on their way while taking Lord Ganesha’s idol, today the celebrations seemed muted.

Though Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with Raj Kundra and son Viaan Raj Kundra at her residence, they did the visarjan there itself. Shilpa even wished and distributed sweets to the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her family. Not just them, Shraddha Kapoor was also clicked with her family as they too performed the visarjan of their eco-friendly Ganpati in their backyard. Check out the pictures below…