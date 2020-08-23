Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid snaps at reporter after 4-0 series loss to Boston

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid took issue with the line of question after his side was swept 4-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs following a 110-106 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 28 and had a playoff career-high 15 rebounds for Boston, which advances to Eastern Conference semifinals and a meeting with the winner of the first-round match-up between Toronto and Brooklyn.

Boston’s win marks the first sweep in 15 playoff series meetings between the teams. It also is the third straight season that Philadelphia has failed to advance past the second round.

Embiid watches on as Theis slams it down for Boston. (Getty)

Embiid led the 76ers with 30 points and 10 rebounds but the star was understandably downcast after the match and took a bit of his frustration on a reporter.

The Sixers big man was asked what the issue was Philadelphia team after yet another playoff exit after last year’s heartbreak at the hands of Toronto.

“That’s a very stupid question, there is no issue” Embiid replied.

“We’re good we just didn’t win. The whole series was frustrating. I felt like every body played hard it’s just that shots didn’t fall. At times our defence was not good.

“We could have done more, I could have done more but like I said that was a stupid question because there is no issue.”

Ben Simmons was felt at both ends of the floor. (Getty)

Embiid said the team missed Ben Simmons especially in defence because the Australian usually guards the best player on the opposition team.

The 76ers entered the playoffs without the All-Star guard who underwent season-ending surgery on his left knee following an injury during the seeding portion of the bubble schedule.

Philadelphia did its best to adjust without him, hanging in defensively against a Boston team that ended the regular season boasting one of the league’s most efficient offenses. But the 76ers had issues scoring points down the stretch in close games.

That included Embiid, who despite posting back-to-back 30-point games in Games 2 and 3, at times struggled to keep up the scoring load in the second half of games. He also had two critical mistakes in Game 3.

The loss was the latest shortcoming for a 76ers team that entered the season with much higher aspirations after adding Al Horford in free agency to play in the frontcourt alongside Embiid Tobias Harris.

Harris was trying to contest a shot by Tatum at the 2:40 mark of the third quarter and inadvertently had his legs taken out from under him by Tatum. Harris fell on the left side of his face and laid on the court for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

The team said he suffered a left eye laceration and was cleared of a possible concussion. He returned to the game with 5:12 left in the fourth with a bandage over his right eye.

With Harris out, Boston scored the final points of the third quarter as part of a 12-0 run. The Celtics’ lead grew to 96-79 in the opening minutes of the fourth.

Intensity was high throughout the game, with Philadelphia’s Harris, Josh Richardson and coach Brett Brown all drawing technical fouls. Marcus Smart also received one for Boston.