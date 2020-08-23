‘Penny Dreadful’ Spin-Off Gets Canned After One Season

Showtime

The ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane unfortunately will not return for the second installment after airing the first season.

–

Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer‘s acclaimed TV drama “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” has been axed after just one season.

Showtime bosses have cancelled plans to continue the series, and confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday (24Aug20).

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,” it read. “We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project.”

The complex murder mystery also featured Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishe, Rory Kinnear, and Adriana Barraza.