Paul George looks horrible for the Clippers and fans are calling him ‘Pandemic P’

Clippers forward Paul George has been terrible to start the postseason, and the “Playoff P” moniker he has carried for years is now being turned against him.

George entered Game 4 on Sunday having shot 29.3 percent from the field and 23 percent from 3 in his first three contests of the series. Los Angeles held a 2-1 advantage in its first-round matchup with Dallas because teammate Kawhi Leonard carried the team on his back. George then produced another dud, scoring seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in regulation and finishing with just points overall.

Lou Williams stepped up off the bench with 33 points in regulation to push the game to overtime. But George’s struggles — and magic from Mavericks star Luka Doncic — were insurmountable in OT, as the Mavericks leveled the series 2-2 with a 135-132 win.

NBA fans on social media began calling George “Pandemic P” in a reference to his putrid play.

George, of course, came to the Clippers this past offseason in a trade with the Thunder. Los Angeles parted with up-and-coming star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and four unprotected first-round picks to get George, a cost that will only be justified by an NBA championship appearance, if not a Finals win.

Here’s what people were saying about him Sunday: