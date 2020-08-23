One-of-a-kind Marina Bay Apple Store prepares to open in Singapore

First, there was Apple Orchard Road. Then came Apple Jewel Changi Airport. Now, Apple is ready to open its third and most unique store in Singapore yet.

❍ Apple Marina Bay Sands opens soon on Singapore’s waterfront. An opening date and time will be announced in the coming days.

❍ The new store continues Apple’s near 40-year history of recognizing Singapore as a significant technology and creativity hub. It’s the third Apple Store to open in the region in just over 3 years and Apple’s 512th location worldwide.

❍ Apple Marina Bay Sands is adjacent to the world-renowned resort and architectural destination. It’s the first Apple Store with a spherical design and the first perched on a body of water.

Apple Marina Bay Sands

is a gleaming orb resting on the waters of Singapore’s bayfront. During the day, the store’s glass panels reflect the towering skyline of the Downtown Core and motion of the rippling water.

At night, the sphere glows with a gentle warmth, evoking the design of traditional lanterns carried during Singapore’s

Mid-Autumn Festival.

The pavilion dome narrows to an oculus, allowing

unobstructed light to flood in. A birds-eye view of the store resembles a glass iris peering into the sky.

Apple Marina Bay Sands

is a dramatic departure

from the design of any

Apple Store before it.

An elevated boardwalk and underwater passage connect the pavilion to the shore

and The Shoppes at

Marina Bay Sands.

The structure’s shape

informs an entirely new

store layout.

While totally unique, Apple Marina Bay Sands will still offer the signature experience and familiar store features customers have come to expect from Apple’s other locations in Singapore.

The soaring architecture and vibrant nightlife of Marina Bay Sands capture the energy of modern Singapore.

Visitors from across the world come to experience the SkyPark Observation Deck, ArtScience Museum, and the Gardens by the Bay next door.

Under normal circumstances, guests and Singapore residents gather

every night on the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza to experience Spectra, a free light and water extravaganza over the bay.

In the interest of health and safety,

Apple’s opening at Marina Bay Sands will include the same measures found at Singapore’s other Apple Stores. Apple will limit store occupancy to ensure that opening day stays safe.

1981

Apple opens manufacturing facility 1988

Apple adds Operations Center 1999

Apple online store launches 2008

SingTel & Apple launch iPhone 3G 2012

iTunes Store launches 2017

Apple Orchard Road opens 2019

Apple Jewel Changi Airport opens 2020

Apple Marina Bay Sands opens

