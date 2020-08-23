NRL news, Wests Tigers season over, Andrew Johns slams ‘pathetic’ display

Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns has put the “pathetic” Wests Tigers on blast after their season came crashing down around them in a “putrid” 38-16 capitulation to the Roosters on Saturday night.

The Tigers are destined for another year outside the top-eight as the NRL’s longest-running finals drought looks set to extend into a decade.

There was a hope among fans that the club were in with a genuine chance to bolster their finals push when they ran-out against a severely depleted Roosters outfit over the weekend.

But the Tigers did themselves no favours when they coughed-up four unanswered tries to head into the half 20-0 down, booed enroute by the Leichhardt faithful.

NRL Highlights: Tigers v Roosters – Round 15

Johns sympathised with clearly frustrated fans, taking aim at the club’s at-times non-existent defence.

“That first half, it was pathetic,” Johns told Wide World of Sports’ Final Whistle.

“Some of the individual efforts defensively, I was sitting there watching it just shaking my head.

“I feel for Michael Maguire, he’s a really hard-edged coach. He builds his game on defence. What I saw in the first half it was like under-10’s stuff.

Tigers on the backfoot early against the Roosters. (Getty)

“They came back, they got it to 20-12 and had a sniff. Then the Roosters scored one try with 15-minutes to go and they just ran away with it. The Tigers at the moment are a team playing with no soul.

“I imagine Michael Maguire will be just laying at home in bed thinking ‘What have I got to do?’.” And there’s no relief with salary cap, this squad they’ve got they’ve got for the next 12-18 months.”

Jillarroos great Alana Ferguson believed for all the good work the Tigers show in offence, it counts for nothing if the squad can’t “turn up for the person next to you.”

“The thing they obviously need to change is their attitude because they have moments in the game where they produce brilliant footy, but it’s not good enough when you’re not turning up for the person next to you and not doing the basic things right,” she said.

Tigers’ finals hopes hang by a thread. (Getty) (Getty)

“They weren’t even in the right positions to make tackles. They were sort of watching from the side and sticking an arm or two out and trying to grab which is putrid. In the NRL it shouldn’t happen. So they need to fix that.

“What does Michael Maguire need to drill into them so they know that is their job. Because that’s the priority on the footy field, put your body on the line, stand next to your teammates and the rest comes.

“It doesn’t matter if you score three or four great tries or you’ve got brilliant attack because that needs to come after, and they’re not doing the important steps beforehand.”

It couldn’t have been a less ideal outcome for the perennial ninth place battlers whose season hinges on the few games remaining in the 2020 season.