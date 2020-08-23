NRL news, Paul Gallen column

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Watch from 10.15pm AEST!

Cameron Smith, as I’ve said before, is the greatest player I’ve seen.

I’m certainly not going to say what he ‘should’ do when it comes to deciding on his future and nor should anyone else. It’s his call and his alone.

Unlike virtually every other player in rugby league history, Cameron’s body isn’t making the decision for him when it comes to retirement. Neither is his mind.

He could certainly play on if he wants to.

Melbourne Storm legend Cameron Smith. (Getty)

It seems that Cameron still loves playing the game. He is still enjoying being out on that field every weekend and putting in at training every week.

I got a little bit over it by the end, to be honest. Cameron obviously hasn’t just yet.

And his body, despite not having a muscle on it, has held up incredibly well. He’s just mastered the game, taking most of the contact out of it; catching and wrestling in defence, rather than whacking, and saving his running game for the big occasions, while steering the ship during the regular season.

He plays with his brain and preserves his body in a way that no one else has been able to in more than 100 years of rugby league.

Melbourne Storm have been good for Cameron. He’s been massive for the club. That doesn’t mean he’s obligated to end his career there.

I took a lot of pride in being a one-club player. It was a factor in a lot of my decisions, as to why I never left Cronulla.

But I can see the other perspective. Just look at what happened with Cooper Cronk.

By switching to the Roosters at the end of his career, Cooper played four consecutive grand finals, won back-to-back comps in his final two years and doubled his premierships tally. He did so much for the Roosters that they made him a life member.

That club switch actually added immensely to an all-time great career. In no way did it detract from what Cooper achieved at Melbourne.

Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk embrace after their final game together last season. (Getty)

If Cameron Smith was to finish his career with the Titans or Broncos, it would take nothing away from his legacy as the greatest player we’ve seen. It would take no shine at all off his career and may actually add to it.

Brisbane are the biggest club in the game and what they’re going through currently is diabolical. It is embarrassing for a club of that stature.

To have someone like Cameron go there … he would lead the entire club. Not just the team, the club. On and off the field.

They’d have to start at the top, find the right CEO to replace Paul White and get their house in order. But from there, Cameron Smith would help the entire club.

It would be a change playing in Brisbane because as opposed to Melbourne, where he’s been able to stay out of the limelight, there’d be a constant scrutiny on him. He hasn’t had that in 20 years of his career, so it’s a different challenge, but you wouldn’t expect that to faze him. Perhaps he’s had a little taste of it recently, with the Storm based on the Sunshine Coast during COVID.

Imagine Cameron going up and leading the Broncos, on the verge of winning the wooden spoon this year, back into the finals?

I’ve always maintained that Brisbane’s playing roster is fantastic, despite being inexperienced. While they’ll lose David Fifita for next season, adding Cameron to what remains may well make them a top-eight side. He would give them a huge boost of leadership and confidence.

Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith. (Getty)

The Titans, too, have lacked leadership for a long time but Justin Holbrook looks to be doing a great job as their new coach.

Star players have been rare for the Gold Coast; you’re going back to Scotty Prince, Nate Myles and Greg Bird. Their deal for Daly Cherry-Evans fell through, Jarryd Hayne was a mixed bag after arriving from the NFL on big money.

They’ve never had a potential catch like Cameron, ever. He’s the kind of player who can lead to other things; other players wanting to sign there, most importantly.

They’ve recruited well already, with Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese. They’ve still got a long way to go but adding someone like Cameron Smith would be enormous for that club.

It’s interesting that some reports are claiming Cameron definitely won’t be at Melbourne next season even if he decides to play on.

I get that Harry Grant and Brandon Smith are the younger players, who have a longer future in the game and Melbourne want to keep.

But Cameron Smith is still the best player in the NRL. If the Storm want to win a premiership next year, and that’s what their club has always been about, then you need to keep Cameron.

I wouldn’t be worried about two or three years’ time. I’d be worried about now. Melbourne, being such a professional club, are trying to worry about both I suppose.

Paul Gallen and Cameron Smith ahead of the 2016 grand final. (Sydney Morning Herald)

I’ve always thought that if Melbourne won this year’s premiership, then Cameron would either retire or switch clubs.

I’m surprised that we’re supposedly expecting a decision in coming days. I thought that it would come at the end of the year.

I’d tipped a Roosters vs Storm grand final. I’m sticking with that, in what’s been a very difficult year to tip.

Winning the comp would make Cameron’s decision a whole lot easier, I think. It would be the perfect final chapter in Melbourne, whether he plays on or not. So why are we talking about it with five regular season games still to go?

To me, Cameron is not one of those people who feels pressure in these situations. Maybe the week-in, week-out talk about his future would be getting slightly annoying but I don’t think he’d be sitting at home stressing about it or losing sleep. He’s a pretty relaxed, chilled-out character.

Cameron is a great rugby league mind, in all aspects. It wouldn’t surprise me if he already knows exactly what he’s doing.

He’ll tell everyone when he’s ready and he can end his career however he chooses. He’s earned that right.