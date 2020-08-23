NRL News, Josh Mcguire on ‘Coat Rack’ Entry Report on Kalyn Ponga

Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire could be ready for a season on the touchline after being put on the report for a coat-hanger tackle on Knights prodigy Kalyn Ponga on Sunday night.

Ponga was on the firing line at the end of the Knights’ 12-0 win over the Cowboys when he was hit hard by Jake Granville seconds before McGuire came flying with a high blow.

Put immediately fell to the ground and appeared momentarily unconscious with his head face down on the grass. That invited an all-in between both teams as the Knights received a penalty.

“McGuire’s lazy right arm just catches him around the neck,” NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler said in a comment.

McGuire catches Ponga with a ‘coat rack’ tackle. (Nine) (Nine)

“Yeah that’s not good. It’s a brave line [Ponga runs]. Right on the chin. “

Mat Thompson, who called , added: “It’s an old-fashioned hanger.”

Newcastle were able to advance behind the offense, and it was Ponga who delivered a super cut pass to put Enari Tuala in the corner to seal the victory.

After the game, it was confirmed that McGuire was put on the report and will have his fate in the hands of the NRL judiciary if he decides to fight his position Tuesday night.

NRL Highlights: Knights v Cowboys – Round 15