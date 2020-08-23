NRL news, Jack Murchie has day out in Warriors comeback over Bulldogs

Three second-half tries to the Warriors helped the New Zealand outfit to a thrilling comeback victory over the bottom-of-the-ladder Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon.

Canterbury took a 10-6 lead at halftime after a strong start led by Jeremy Marshall-King, Will Hopoate and Kieran Foran.

Two tries within a few minutes got the home team off to a flyer. Nick Meaney finished a sensational play in the corner off a no-look flick pass by Tim Lafai and moments later Marshall-King waltzed through a massive gap in the Warriors defence around halfway before offloading to Foran who scored under the uprights.

Former Raider Jack Murchie was a highlight throughout the match, beginning with his first try in the NRL for the Warriors after winning the battle under a Kodi Nikorima bomb.

Jack Murchie of the Warriors celebrates after scoring (Getty)

In his 11th NRL game Murchie helped set up New Zealand’s next try and then scored a cracker for his second of the afternoon.

Adam Pompey scored down the wing after an incredible flick pass by Murchie which the Bulldogs outnumbered wide.

“The Bulldogs were lulled to sleep by what was happening in the middle of the field and when Murchie tipped it on it was a freeway for Pompey,” Fox Sports commentator Warren Smith said of the play.

“It was an absolute beauty, one-handed flick pass and they weren’t expecting it,” league great Greg Alexander added.

Murchie scores his first NRL try

“That creates space down the touchline but the ball by Jack Murchie was the moneyball.”

Then Nikorima found some space in the porous Bulldogs defence and Murchie was there in support to score.

Hopoate scored in his return from injury for the Bulldogs after the half but then it was all the Warriors from there.

A Roger Tuivasa-Sheck score with 15 minutes left on the clock extended the Warriors’ lead to a converted try and sealed the victory.