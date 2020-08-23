NRL news, Blake Green ACL injury, Knights v Cowboys

Star Newcastle recruit Blake Green could be staring down the barrel of an early retirement after suffering a suspected torn ACL in his side’s clash against the Cowboys.

In what looked like a fairly innocuous tackle deep inside the Cowboys’ territory Green went down writhing in pain. Knights trainers were immediately called out as he grasped his left knee.

He was eventually helped off the field by trainers, with Nine’s sideline commentator Danika Mason confirming that the club would not be having him back for the afternoon with a “possible ACL” injury diagnosed.

Green was playing just his third game for Newcastle since his mid-season move away from the Warriors.

Blake Green goes down with a suspected ACL injury (Nine)

Turning 34 next month and off contract next season, the playmaker was hoping to extend his time in the Hunter by signing an extension with the Knights. But an ACL tear could spell a premature retirement.

The unfortunate development comes just hours after Newcastle icon Andrew Johns backed a “big decision” the club needed to make over Green’s future.

His presence alongside Mitchell Pearce has allowed the NSW star to settle his play, freeing him of the “burden” of game-management, says Johns, which has also allowed Kaylyn Ponga to do what he does best from fullback.

“He’s a game manager and organiser,” Johns said.

Blake Green (Getty)

“He’s a really solid steady player which just frees up Mitchell Pearce who sometimes gets weighed down with the burden of organising kicking and doing it all.

“So the big decision for the Knights next year is do they sign him for next season? He’s going to be 34 next year so it’s going to eb a big decision for the Knights.

“But he’s the sort of player who will just get you in your groove, get the game plan on – but I really like the way him, Mitchell Pearce and Ponga are combining.”