NRL News, Anthony Seibold Offered $ 1 Million To Get Away From Broncos, Reports

The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly offered coach Anthony Seibold a one million dollar payment to leave the club immediately, paving the way for a possible return of club legend Kevin Walters.

Seibold’s future at the Broncos has been a hot topic after a torrid season at Red Hill.

A recent horrific attack on social media against the embattled coach, who has been battling a major family drama off the field, has also accelerated negotiations around his position at the club.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Seibold had high-level conversations with Broncos president Karl Morris on Friday, where the possibility of the coach leaving before the end of the season was raised.

After those discussions, the Broncos have reportedly offered the 45-year-old the option to go less than two years to a five-year term in exchange for a payment of $ 1 million for the last three years of his contract.

The Broncos are also aware of the immense emotional stress Siebold and his family have been under during the 2020 season in their offer to coach.

In June, Queensland icon and Broncos great player Walters, who was passed over in favor of Seibold for the head coach position, offered his services to Brisbane as an assistant coach.

When asked what he could offer, Walters told Radio: “Just lift the spirits of the group in some way, provide a little unity.

Seibold ‘paranoid to the teeth’ by Walters

“They have to believe in themselves, work hard, and put things in the right direction.”

The offer raised questions about Seibold’s retention at his job, despite Morris saying there was no chance that he would be fired at the time.

Former Broncos executor Glenn Lazarus believes Walters now deserved his shot at the Broncos’ top job.

“Kevvie is the man, he’s the perfect guy to come in and address some of the problems at the club,” Lazarus said. “I don’t think the players are happy there, that’s obvious from the way they are playing.

“Kevvie would bring a real injection of enthusiasm. The Broncos need someone who understands the club’s DNA and Kevvie knows the club from the inside out. He would change the venue.

“It won’t be a quick fix no matter who comes in, but Kevvie is a Broncos legend and would have the support of all the Broncos fans.

“He took a tough stance as Queensland coach for leaving all those youngsters behind a few years ago, so Kevvie has shown that he can make the tough decisions. He loves the club and would be suffering more than most.”