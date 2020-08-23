Nike releases tribute to honor Kobe Bryant on his birthday

This is all part of Nike launching Mamba Week, meant to celebrate Kobe’s life and to honor his legacy. In a week-long celebration, the company is partnering with powerful figures from entertainment and sports to pass on the lessons that we always saw in Kobe’s life.

As part of the efforts, Nike is also doing its part to affect the lives of others by donating $1 million to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The organization furthers the legacy of Kobe and Gianna Bryant by helping others through sports.

Kobe was going to be inducted, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony has been pushed back until 2021.

More information on Mamba Week can be found here. The Lakers are also expected to pay special tribute to Kobe when they play their next playoff game on Aug. 24.