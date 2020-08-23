NHL playoff schedule 2020: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every Round 2 series

After a wild, heart-thumping first round, the Stanley Cup playoffs continue with the conference semifinals beginning Aug. 22.

Eight teams remain to battle it out for the 2020 Stanley Cup. There are perennial contenders such as the Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars. The New York Islanders continue to be a thorn in the side of many top clubs as Barry Trotz looks for his second Cup in three years, and the Colorado Avalanche are making back-to-back second-round appearances.

In the Eastern Conference, it has been eight years since the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers advanced past the first two weeks of the playoffs; in the Western Conference, it has been years for the Vancouver Canucks. Both clubs will be champing at the bit to break through one more round.

Below is everything you’ll need to know about watching the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs second round, including matchups and series-by-series TV schedules.

NHL playoff bracket 2020

Second-round series will be traditional best-of-seven matchups.

(SN illustration)

How to watch NHL playoff games

  • TV (United States): NBCSN, NBC, USA Network
  • TV (Canada): Sportsnet, CBC, TVAS (French)
  • Live stream (United States): NHL Live, fuboTV, NHL.tv
  • Live stream (Canada): SN NOW, NHL Live

For Sportsnet’s coverage of the games in the Edmonton bubble, Chris Cuthbert (play-by-play) and Louie DeBrusk (analyst) will have the call. For games in the Toronto bubble, it will be Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Hughson (play-by-play) and Craig Simpson (analyst). 

NHL second round scores, results

All times Eastern; * If necessary.

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. New York Islanders (6)

GameDateTimeTV channelScore
1Mon.,  Aug. 24 7 p.m,NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
2Wed., Aug. 263 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
3Thu., Aug. 277 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
4Sat., Aug. 29NoonNBC, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
*5Mon., Aug. 31TBDTBD 
*6Wed., Sept. 2TBDTBD 
*7Thu., Sept. 3TBDTBD 

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Boston Bruins (4)

GameDateTimeTV channelScore
1Sun., Aug. 238 p.m.NBC, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
2Tue., Aug. 257 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
3Wed., Aug. 268 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
4Fri., Aug. 287:30 p.m.USA, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
*5Sun., Aug. 30TBDTBD 
*6Tue., Sept. 1TBDTBD 
*7Wed., Sept. 2TBDTBD 

Western Conference

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

GameDateTimeTV channelScore
1Sun., Aug. 2310:30 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
2Tue., Aug. 259:45 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
3Thu., Aug. 279:45 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
4Sat., Aug. 298 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
*5Mon., Aug. 31TBDTBD 
*6Tue., Sept. 1TBDTBD 
*7Thu., Sept. 3TBDTBD 

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Dallas Stars (3)

GameDateTimeTV channelScore
1Sat., Aug. 22 8 p.m.NBC, fuboTV, CBC, SN, TVAS 
2Mon., Aug. 249:45 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
3Wed., Aug. 2610:30 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
4Fri., Aug. 2810 p.m.NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, TVAS 
*5Sun., Aug. 30TBDTBD 
*6Mon., Aug. 31TBDTBD 
*7Wed., Sept. 2TBDTBD 

