NFL investigating false positive COVID-19 tests

Multiple teams across the NFL reported numerous false positive COVID-19 results in the latest round of testing, and now the league is investigating.
According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the NFL is investigating a series of positive tests that came from one specific lab in New Jersey. The league has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the testing program that was established to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns were among teams effected by the false-positive results. The Bears announced they had positive test results, and as a precaution, moved their morning practice on Sunday to the afternoon. The Browns, instead, canceled their Sunday practice entirely after reporting they received multiple positive tests.
The Buffalo Bills also pushed their practice back, though they didn’t indicate why, but signs point to positive coronavirus test results.
NFL coronavirus testing is done by BioReference, but tests are serviced by labs around the country to ensure that results are available within 24 hours.
Up to this point, the league has avoided any major coronavirus outbreaks among its 32 teams during training camp.
