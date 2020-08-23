NFL investigating false positive COVID-19 tests

The Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns were among teams effected by the false-positive results. The Bears announced they had positive test results, and as a precaution, moved their morning practice on Sunday to the afternoon. The Browns, instead, canceled their Sunday practice entirely after reporting they received multiple positive tests.

The Buffalo Bills also pushed their practice back, though they didn’t indicate why, but signs point to positive coronavirus test results.

NFL coronavirus testing is done by BioReference, but tests are serviced by labs around the country to ensure that results are available within 24 hours.

Up to this point, the league has avoided any major coronavirus outbreaks among its 32 teams during training camp.