Navalny will survive ‘poison attack’, Bizilj tells Bild By

© . FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters in Moscow
FRANKFURT () – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a German hospital after what his allies say was a poison attack, will survive, Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation, told mass tabloid Bild.
“Navalny will survive poison attack, but be incapacitated for months as a politician,” Bizilj, whose foundation sent the air ambulance that collected Navalny in Russia’s far east, was quoted as saying by the paper.
